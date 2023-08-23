Since China's President Xi came to power in late 2012 China has reduced the number of economic statistics it publishes by more than 50%.

The most recent headline on this was China's decision to longer publish youth unemployment rates:

China has been, rightfully, criticised for this.

However, UBS adds, China is not alone, pointing the finger at the US:

The US is not blameless either. Underfunding statistical agencies has contributed to a decline in US data quality—fewer than half the companies asked provide data for non-farm payrolls. With the biggest structural upheaval in 250 years, the inability to understand economies in real time is dangerous.

UBS could point the finger at many other others on this issue also.

"Chop those stats!"