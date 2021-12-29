Australia has born a good deal of the retaliation against the US from China related to various stresses and strains between the two. Australia is easier to kick than the US.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has announced a boost in the import quota on Australian wool for the coming new year. That for New Zealand remains unchanged.

Perhaps its a positive sign, perhaps it is not. But its not negative.

AUD/USD took a wee dip earlier, has inched back to little changed:

Import quota raised from approx. 38.3K tonnes to 40.2K tonnes