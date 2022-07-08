Bloomberg with this, analysts there say high-frequency indicators suggest China's economy shrunk in the April to June quarter, but the Chinese government will report gross domestic product grew about 1.5%:
- placing the nation’s official statistics under fresh scrutiny as analysts bet the government will avoid acknowledging that slump
Bloomberg point to:
- The evidence from alternative indicators is overwhelming of an ongoing slump in the economy.
- Travel data shows passenger trips taken on China’s roads were mostly below last year’s levels into July
- The number of domestic flights in the quarter was down 62% from the same period last year
- The movement of trucks carrying goods between cities, which researchers say are closely correlated with GDP, show weak activity.
- In the property market, which accounts for about 20% of GDP, home sales remained in a deep slump in the second quarter
- Car purchases, which make up about 10% of monthly retail sales, fell more than 10% in the quarter
And plenty more.
The Bloomberg piece is here, may be gated.
China Q2 GDP data is due on Friday the 15th: