Bloomberg with this, analysts there say high-frequency indicators suggest China's economy shrunk in the April to June quarter, but the Chinese government will report gross domestic product grew about 1.5%:

placing the nation’s official statistics under fresh scrutiny as analysts bet the government will avoid acknowledging that slump

Bloomberg point to:

The evidence from alternative indicators is overwhelming of an ongoing slump in the economy.

Travel data shows passenger trips taken on China’s roads were mostly below last year’s levels into July

The number of domestic flights in the quarter was down 62% from the same period last year

The movement of trucks carrying goods between cities, which researchers say are closely correlated with GDP, show weak activity.

In the property market, which accounts for about 20% of GDP, home sales remained in a deep slump in the second quarter

Car purchases, which make up about 10% of monthly retail sales, fell more than 10% in the quarter

And plenty more.

The Bloomberg piece is here, may be gated.

China Q2 GDP data is due on Friday the 15th: