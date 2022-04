China is imposing Covid related lockdowns in Chuzhou. Chuzjou is part of the Anhui province (northwest of Shanhai).

The lockdown will begin on April 2. The population in Chuzhou is around 4 million people. This compares to 26M for Shanghai which now is under lockdown from both the east and western part of the city. It was hoped that parts of Shanghai would reopen, but officials have extended the lockdown in parts of the city now putting most of the city on full lockdown.