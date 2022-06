China's May CPI and PPI data is here from a little earlier:

Chinese inflation is not a focus for now, but if you'd like a little more info Reuters have this:

China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May, official data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs.

(more at the link)

CPI, meanwhile, was basically steady.

