Reuters with the info, citing unnamed sources:

China is set to announce a further easing of COVID curbs as early as Wednesday

a new set of nationwide rules is due to be announced soon, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters

Beijing is also weighing whether to scale down its management of the virus to reflect the less serious threat it poses as early as January

There is the prospect of set-backs as new infections rise with the scaling back of restrictions, but for now, the mood is optimistic.

