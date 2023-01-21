A heads up for Asian timezone holidays coming up next week. There are a lot of them.

Singapore and Hong Kong are major forex trading centres so their absence will create a big hole in FX market liquidity.

China is the world's second-largest economy and while not a major centre for global forex trade their absence will reduce customer flows.

So, here we go with the holidays in Asia next week. All these pics are from timeanddate.com.

CHINA:

HONG KONG:

SINGAPORE:

Even Australia is slipping in a national holiday next week:

New Zealand has a local-only holiday in the capital Wellington: