Prior +9.0%

New yuan loans ¥3.98 trillion vs ¥3.69 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.13 trillion

Broad money growth continues to keep higher as China is ensuring that the economy holding more stable despite deleveraging efforts and its focus shift towards 'common prosperity'. New yuan loans surged last month as authorities are likely to have wanted to ensure sufficient liquidity conditions amid the Lunar New Year holiday period.