China activity data for July 2022 with a series of misses on estimates.

Industrial Production 3.8% y/y MISS

expected 4.6%, prior was 3.9%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 5.7% y/y MISS

expected 6.2%, prior was 6.1%

Retail Sales 2.7% y/y MISS

expected 5.0%, prior was 3.1%

more to come

More (warning, this pic is super-ugly)

More:

January - July infrastructure investment is +7.4% y/y