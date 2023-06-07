China May trade data is disappointing, especially for exports.

For May, in US dollar terms:

Exports -7.5% y/y

  • expected -0.4%, prior +8.5%

Imports -4.5% y/y

  • expected -8.0%, prior -7.9%

Innyuan terms (the yuan is sliding, cushioning the blow):

Exports -0.8%

  • expected +9.9%, prior +16.8%

Imports +2.3%

  • expected 4.2%, prior -0.8%
china May trade data 2023

---

For the YTD, in USD terms:

  • Exports +0.3%
  • imports -6.7%

For the YTD in yuan terms:

  • Exports -0.8% y/y
  • imports +0.5% y/y