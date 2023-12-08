China will publish its November inflation data over the weekend.

The CPI has recently turned negative m/m and y/y

China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says declining inflation during October was mainly caused by softening food prices, Falling pork prices are a key factor. Overall demand in China is down, with the government adding in piecemeal stimulus efforts to try to spur consumption. Much of its efforts are directed at, of course, the debt-mired property sector.

Expectations are for another headline CPI CPI drop in November:

0130 GMT on Saturday is 8.30pm US Eastern time on Friday