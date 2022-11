Inflation data out of China for October 2022

CPI +2.1% y/y

expected 2.4%, prior 2.8%

for the m/m comes in at +0.2% (expected +0.3%, prior +0.3%)

PPI -1.3% y/y

expected -1.5%, prior 0.9%

for the m/m comes in at +0.2%

higher energy prices pushed the m/m up

