Well, they definitely are - at least from what can be observed in the region. The situation on the ground hasn't changed all too much since last week. China were supposed to conduct military drills around Taiwan for four days (4 to 7 August) but they have continued operations until today. It was reported earlier that Chinese navy ships remained active off both Taiwan's east and west coasts on Wednesday morning.

As mentioned yesterday, don't expect China to relent on the pressure and they are likely to keep up military presence surrounding the Taiwan island for the foreseeable future.