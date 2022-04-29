Coming up on Saturday April 30 at 0130 and 0145 GMT are PMI indicators from China for April.

In the table below the NBS PMIs are the official survey ones while Caizin is the private and unofficial one. These are different surveys, there is a great representation of large and SEO firms in the official PMIs.

Having a look at the 'expected' (this is in the 4th column shown, while the 5th column is the prior) for the Non-manufacturing PMI I'd be wary of that +50 figure. Widespread lockdowns don't do services any favours so I'd doubt we get it reading so high.

I'll be out and about on Saturday at the time of those releases but will endeavour to jump on the laptop at some stage and get the data posted.