The official PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics for November 2022

Manufacturing a big miss at a horrible 48.0

  • expected 49.0, prior 49.2

Services with an even bigger miss at 46.7

  • expected 48.0, prior 48.7

Composite is a shocker at 47.1

  • prior 49.0

These awful results will continue until China sorts out its COVID-19 problem. Yesterday we had rumours swirling they would do so. So far these have amounted to nothing. How much longer?

xi congress speech 16 October 2022

The privately surveyed, and thus unofficial, PMIs from Markit/Caixin will follow later this week. These are different surveys, there is a greater representation of large and SEO firms in the official PMIs.

