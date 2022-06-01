Overnight news on preparations for further economic stimulus ahead for China.

The order comes from China's State Council. The meeting was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, who seems more in touch with the woes of China's economy than does President Xi. The Council also indicated:

more support for internet platforms seeking domestic and overseas listings

support measures for people who have lost their jobs or income

higher pensions

subsidies for some migrant workers

Premier Li Keqiang is resigning this year.