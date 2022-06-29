Preview comments via Scotia:

As some restrictions eased in parts of the country, most expect a slight improvement perhaps back into the black on the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs.

The prior month’s reading had already begun to show a lessening contraction.

No longer forcing people to be confined to their homes while basically under house arrest is a perverse form of stimulus, I suppose. Other readings on China’s economy are hardly indicating wide-eyed optimism at least in the short-term, including coal plant generation up to mid-June and Metro passenger volumes.

