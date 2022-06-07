Caixin with the report, encouraging news:

Beijing hasn’t recorded any new Covid-19 cases outside of quarantine units for four days, suggesting community transmission of the virus may have been stopped.

Shanghai may not be so lucky:

Shanghai added four new cases outside of quarantine facilities, government officials said Tuesday. The number of cases rose to 10 Monday from eight Sunday. Relief over last week’s lifting of a grueling lockdown was damped by an uptick in cases outside government-mandated quarantines.

Getting to zero is extremely difficult. Staying there too. The upshot is, says the report:

Residents living in compounds where new cases were detected are being thrown back into lockdown.

China's economic problems are difficult to effectively address when lockdowns are reimposed like this. Nearly everyone around the globe reading this will be aware of it. The thing is pretty much everywhere outside China have gotten over it and taken steps to move on and restart econimices. China seems stuck in 2020.

:-(