The package is said to include at least a dozen stimulus measures, encompassing interest rate cuts to support the property sector as well as spur domestic demand. It is reported that a key part of the proposed package is to support the real estate market but the plan is yet to be finalised and may be subject to change.

I reckon we're already starting to see bits and pieces of that with all the bank deposit rate cuts and also the latest cut to the reverse repo rate earlier today here. In any case, it is best to keep a watchful eye on developments here as China is looking to push strongly with plans to bolster the economy, as the post-Covid rebound has largely faltered.