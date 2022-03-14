That's a population of roughly 24 million, with Jilin being one of the three provinces of Northeast China and a major food producer at that.
The move above comes after Jilin reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases earlier today here.
That's a population of roughly 24 million, with Jilin being one of the three provinces of Northeast China and a major food producer at that.
The move above comes after Jilin reported 895 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases earlier today here.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read