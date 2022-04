Huge numbers of new infections from China.

Yesterday I posted on China maintaining its 'zero' policy:

China is facing a tough time. The new variants are more contagious and the country's vaccine availability is limited to the home-grown one (except for Party elites, who have Pfizer etc available to them).

This from earlier on the economic impact:

Nomura says "Markets so far have underestimated the severity of the situation in China"