China's National Health Commission says it will not depart from the Covid zero policy.

Chinese state media (Global Times) with a piece:

  • Practice of dynamic zero-COVID strategy over the past two years has proved effective, has been China’s “secret weapon” to prevent and control the epidemic, and also the best choice and bottom-line that we must guard: health authorities

While its tempting to criticise China for the zero policy and all the debilitating effects its had, and is having, on its domestic economy and global supply chains, if the virus was allowed to rage in the country the health system would be overwhelmed nearly instantly. The homegrown vaccine is not as effective as those developed elsewhere. So while vaccines have shown the path out of restrictions elsewhere this is not the case in China.

Barriers erected in Shanghai to restrict movement.

