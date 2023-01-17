Chinese official economic data is often questioned. Usually quite rightly.
This already from noted China analysts at CBB:
Earlier:
- China Q4 GDP 0.0% q/q (expected -0.8)
- China December economic activity data beats across all 3 indicators
---
Regardless of who you want to believe (I'd be with CBB over the NBS) China has abandoned its zero COVID policy and as its wave of resultant infections subsides the economy will respond to the rollout of stimulus and should improve from here. For real this time.