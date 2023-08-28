It has been the case that inbound travellers to China will still need to take an antigen rapid test (ART) at least 48 hours before their flight to the country. That is despite airlines no longer checking the Covid test results of passengers but it is part of the entry requirements for people wishing to travel to China.

But the Chinese foreign ministry has now announced that the ART will no longer be required for inbound travellers, starting from 30 August. I reckon with the domestic economy struggling, they are looking to at least make it easier for foreigners to come in to boost the tourism sector at least. And considering the Covid timeline, it has definitely took them long enough to reach this step.