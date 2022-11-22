An article in China Securities Times, a state-owned outlet.
Cites the head of the security regulator. Saying that the intrinsic value of state-owned enterprises is too low. And that this is yet to be fully understood.
---
Shanghai COmp:
An article in China Securities Times, a state-owned outlet.
Cites the head of the security regulator. Saying that the intrinsic value of state-owned enterprises is too low. And that this is yet to be fully understood.
---
Shanghai COmp:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read