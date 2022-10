This data had a delayed release until after the Communist Party National Congress.

Industrial production +6.3% y/y (expected +4.8%, prior +4.2%)

Retail sales +2.5% y/y (expected 3.0%, prior +5.4%)

Fixed investment +5.9% YTD y/y (expected +6.0%)

---

Exports in September +5.7% y/y (USD terms)

expected +4.0%, +7.1%

Imports +0.3% y/y

expected 0.0%, +0.3%