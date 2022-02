Typically, this helps to mark a bottom in Chinese stocks but considering the global backdrop at the moment, it is a bit tough to say. But at least, perhaps there is some semblance of a soft bottom. The CSI 300 index still fell by 0.6% today although it came off a low of 4,522 - which would've been a 2.4% drop - to finish the day at 4,608 in the final few hours.

