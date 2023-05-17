The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) says it:

approved 56 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 378bn yuan in the January - April period

and for April alone it approved 14 fixed-asset investments worth 98bn yuan

The NDRC also says it'll take measures to unleash consumption potential

and build high-quality consumer supply system

and to make continuous efforts in stabilizing and expanding manufacturing investment

We'll see ...

