The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) says it:
- approved 56 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 378bn yuan in the January - April period
- and for April alone it approved 14 fixed-asset investments worth 98bn yuan
The NDRC also says it'll take measures to unleash consumption potential
- and build high-quality consumer supply system
- and to make continuous efforts in stabilizing and expanding manufacturing investment
