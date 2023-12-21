China's Ministry of Finance has said China will terminate some tariff cuts on imports from Taiwan from January 1.
- the tariff cuts will be suspended for 12 products including acrylic and p-xylene
- the tariff cuts were ended due to "discriminatory prohibitions and restrictions" Taiwan imposed on Chinese exports, it
Info comes via Reuters.
Concerns around China and Taiwan are on the rise again:
- They're throwing in the towel on China as Taiwan fears grow
- Chinese President Xi Jinping bluntly told President Joe Biden during their recent summit in San Francisco that Beijing will reunify Taiwan, one way or another.