Conditions for China opening up were "accumulating"

Many new policies would be introduced in the next five to six months

Substantial changes are set to take place soon

That's a big endorsement to the recent headlines, despite China trying to deny (however weak it may be) the reports. In any case, the market mood is staying more positive on the session with S&P 500 futures up 25 points, or 0.7%, at the moment. That is keeping the dollar pinned down in European morning trade.