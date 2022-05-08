Coming up from China on Monday 09 May 2022 (time is likely to be around 0200 GMT) - trade data for April.

Export growth is expected to have slowed during the month, with hits to production and ports (transport in and out has been severely impacted by lockdowns). The external sector accounts for around a third of China's GDP.

USD terms

China trade balance: expected 50.65bn, prior was CNY 47.38bn

Exports y/y: expected 3.2%, prior was 14.7%

Imports y/y: expected -3.0%, prior was -0.1%

In yuan terms exports in March were +12.9% and imports -1.7%