China's foreign minister has been on the wires..

U.S. SIDE SHOULD STOP THE PRACTICE OF CONTAINMENT AND SUPPRESSION AGAINST CHINA AND NOT CREATE NEW OBSTACLES TO THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES

U.S. EXPORT CONTROL TOWARDS CHINA SEVERELY DAMAGED CHINA'S LEGITIMATE RIGHTS AND MUST BE RECTIFIED

This comes after a BBG article this morning on 'US Suggests EU Consider Using Export Controls to Target China'

"The US has raised with European allies the idea of drawing upon lessons from the export control regime they’re using to punish Russia to target China, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conversations came up as European Union and US officials are negotiating the agenda for their next high-level trade forum in early December. The allies have cooperated on restricting exports to Moscow since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and the Biden administration is exploring using some of the same information sharing and enforcement coordination to reinforce its own bilateral restrictions on exports to China, said the people, who asked for anonymity to address sensitive topics."