Reuters Reports: China's auto sales in September rose 25.7% from a year earlier to 2.61 million units.

Sales for the first nine months were 4.4% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, this positive news comes just as renewed Coivd concerns sweep the country, with a large uptick in confirmed cases emerging after the Golden Week holiday.