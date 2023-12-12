News out of China's annual Central Economic Work Conference hit State Media outlets late on Tuesday. ICYMI.

I posted the early leaks from the Conference yesterday:

Via those state media reports later, in brief:

“We must introduce more policies that are conducive to stabilising expectations, stabilising growth, and stabilising employment,”

"It is necessary to strengthen counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical adjustments of macro policies, continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, and strengthen innovation and coordination of policy tools."

plans include tax and fee cuts, new of fiscal and tax reforms, improved the structure of fiscal spending to support strategic tasks

will maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity

will guide financial institutions to increase support for technological innovation, green transformation, inclusive small and micro businesses, and the digital economy

The info from state media sources comes via Reuters, here is the link for more.