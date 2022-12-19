China's Central Economic Work Conference is an annual meeting. Chinese leaders gather to review and set economic policy for the coming year. More details of what was agreed to will emerge in March 2023.

For now state media reports on general goals to:

strengthen overall coordination of epidemic policies

ensuring smooth "transition" during the current epidemic and social order

For the economy - "We must insist on stability first next year while we strive for progress,"

Back in November China announced:

20 measures to optimise its COVID policy

a 16 point plan to support the property market

The statement from State Media had nothing like this level of detail at all.

