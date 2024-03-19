China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in New Zealand meeting with various government ministers:

China ready to work with New Zealand to implement upgraded version of the China-New Zealand free trade agreement

Two sides should launch negotiations on negative list of service trade as soon as possible, so as to push bilateral cooperation to a new level

China-New Zealand relations maintain a leading position among China's relations with developed countries

AUD and NZD have dribbled a little lower in the session so far. USD/JPY is up a touch to around 149.25.