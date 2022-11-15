Country Garden Holdings is China’s largest property developer by sales.

It plans to take advantage of new government support measures to raise more money, circa HK$3.87 bn (which is about half a bn USD) worth.

Plans new share sales. Proceeds, apparently, will be directed towards repaying offshore debts.

-

Property stocks have been on the up since the government announced new measures to prop us the sector. The latest was a a 16-point plan encouraging financial institutions to step up credit support for developers.