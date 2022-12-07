Xinhua with statements out of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo - the leaders held a meeting on December 6.

China will maintain prudent monetary policy

Monetary policy should be targeted, foreceful

will implement active fiscal policy, prudent monetary policy through 2023

to optimise epidemic prevention and control measures

efforts should be directed at boosting domestic demand

plan to allow home quarantine, to ease COVID testing

Awaiting more details on changes to coronavirus policy