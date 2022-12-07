Xinhua with statements out of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo - the leaders held a meeting on December 6.
- China will maintain prudent monetary policy
- Monetary policy should be targeted, foreceful
- will implement active fiscal policy, prudent monetary policy through 2023
- to optimise epidemic prevention and control measures
- efforts should be directed at boosting domestic demand
- plan to allow home quarantine, to ease COVID testing
Awaiting more details on changes to coronavirus policy