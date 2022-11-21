Its a shame China cannot give the rest of the world the secret to this COVID miracle:

Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May,

All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions and lived in Beijing, according to state media.

Via MSN.

Either that or Chinese state media is full of ****.

No deaths in 6 months is not believable in any way. Be careful what you choose to swallow from Chinese official sources.

Markets are seeing through this baloney, Chinese stocks have dropped back today.

Some of the concerning news:

Shijiazhuang city, the capital city of Hebei province, requires residents in 6 districts to take tests for 5 days starting from November 21. Asks residents to stay at home.

Putin and Xi stand side by side

