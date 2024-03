Economy likely to see a good start in Q1

Economic recovery will be consolidated and strengthened

China premier, Li Qiang, had earlier this week announced that the country's 2024 economic growth target would be "around 5%". It is definitely an ambitious one considering the state of affairs in China at the moment. But it is what it is. And typically when Beijing gets around to set such a target, you can bet that the numbers will match that come what may at the end of the year.