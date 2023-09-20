This from a Beijing news conference focused on China's economic situation.
Representatives from the People's Bank of China will attend, as will the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology are present.
NDRC Vice Chairman:
- China's macroeconomic policies have been effective
- China's economy faces a lot of difficulties and challenges
- Economic positives are increasing
- Those shorting China will surely be proven wrong
- Fully confident that China is recovering for the long term
- China will strive to achieve annual economic growth targets
- Consumer prices are expected to rise near to their annual average