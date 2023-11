China’s smartphone exports fell 6.4% in the January to October period from a year earlier.

exported 642 million smartphones in the 10 months ended Oct. 31

exports +10% y/y to 81.1 million in October alone

Data comes via China's General Administration of Customs in a report China state-owned media from Yicai Global, a financial news outlet.

The report cites:

shrinking global demand

manufacturers relocating some production offshore, Vietnam and other regions

