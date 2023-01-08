China is in the midst of a COVID-19 wave. The annual Spring festival travel will ensure it spreads far and wide.

On Friday was this in terms of the intensity of travel:

China's Global Times has more on the travel surge:

Oil traders are eyeing China's reopening as likely to boost demand. The spread of COVID has slowed reopening and there may be a few more weeks or months of this yet to come with this event.

Oil trade is opening for the week, not a lot changed so far:

oil chart update 09 January 2023