The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

says the economic development situation in 2023 is still complicated

the external environment is turbulent

pressure on China's economy is still large

Says the NDRC is confident and capable of promoting the continuous recovery and overall improvement of China's economy

These guys always end on an upbeat note!

Meanwhile, data on China's electricity consumption, which is used a key barometer of economic activity, lifted 3.6% y/y

to nearly 8.64 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2022