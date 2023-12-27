China's 'state planner' is the National Development and Reform Commission. Its Chairman, Zheng Shanjie, has had comments reported from a meeting held on Tuesday. Promising the usual sort of policy measures, saying the country will:

strive to expand domestic demand

ensure a speedy economic recovery

promote stable growth

will "prioritise the restoration and expansion of consumption, stabilise bulk consumption and promote consumption of services"

will accelerate reforms aimed at expanding the country's middle-income bracket

Info comes via a Reuters report.

We hear these types of assurances very regularly from China. The efforts ant boosting to the economy to beappear to be getting some pay off though. This report on recent data from mid-week: