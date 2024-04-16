China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) press conference following the data earlier:

Comments from deputy head of NBS Sheng Laiyun:

  • Consumer inflation will show a mild recovery
  • China’s economy made a good start to the year with positive factors standing out
  • laying a strong foundation for achieving the annual development targets
  • China will actively cultivate and develop new quality productive forces and strengthen the implementation of macro policies
  • Will continue to effectively pursue high-quality economic growth and appropriately increase economic output
  • it is necessary to further enhance market confidence and the economic dynamic amid a complicated external environment and critical stage in Chinese economic adjustment and transition