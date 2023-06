Reuters had this info ICYMI, citing six people and documents sighted:

China has issued a third batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, raising the total volume in the first half of this year to 194.1 million tonnes, up 20% from the same period last year

China scooping up increased oil volumes should be a tailwind for the oil price. Chinese independent refineries have been boosting imports of discounted crude oil essentially from Russia, Iran and Venezuela over the past months.