China's top diplomat Wang Yi, in meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken:

**WE MUST TAKE A RESPONSIBLE ATTITUDE TOWARD THE PEOPLE, HISTORY AND THE WORLD, REVERSE THE DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS

**THE U.S.-CHINA RELATIONSHIP IS AT A LOW POINT, WITH THE ROOT CAUSE BEING U.S.'S WRONG PERCEPTION OF CHINA

**ASKS U.S. TO STOP SPECULATING ON THE 'CHINA THREAT THEORY', LIFT ILLEGAL UNILATERAL SANCTIONS AGAINST CHINA

**ASKS U.S. TO ABANDON ITS SUPPRESSION OF CHINA'S SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, REFRAIN FROM ARBITRARILY INTERFERING IN CHINA'S INTERNAL AFFAIRS

**EMPHASIZES THAT MAINTAINING NATIONAL UNITY WILL ALWAYS BE THE CORE OF CHINA'S CORE INTERESTS

**CHINA HAS NO ROOM FOR COMPROMISE AND CONCESSIONS ON TAIWAN ISSUE

**IT IS NECESSARY FOR U.S. TO REFLECT DEEPLY AND WORK WITH CHINA TO MANAGE DIFFERENCES AND AVOID 'STRATEGIC SURPRISES'

