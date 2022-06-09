China trade balance data for May is due soon. Trade performance is expected to have bounced given the dialling back of COVID lock down restrictions that increased during the month.

Note, that 0200 GMT time is only ever approximate for this data.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.