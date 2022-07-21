China's Vice-premier Sun Chunlan is the official leading the country’s Covid-19 response.

Said authorities are not relaxing controls

urged cities to take decisive measures to contain outbreaks quickly

"The latest Covid-19 control playbook is not about relaxing rules, but about precision, which requires greater efforts to grasp prevention and close loopholes.”

Speaking on a visit to Hebei province earlier this week, she warned officials they need to act swiftly to stop outbreaks spreading in the run up to the Communist Party congress, the country’s main political event of the year.

Info comes via the South China Morning Post, link here (may be gated)